IPL 2021

IPL 2021: CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja’s celebration after four catches goes viral, Watch

In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 game against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday (April 19), Ravindra Jadeja took four catches in the outfield as the three-time former champions won their second match in succession.

IPL 2021: CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's celebration after four catches goes viral, Watch
CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja pockets one of four catches in the outfield against Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai. (Source: Twitter)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is one of the finest fielders in the country at the moment. Whether it is his ground-fielding ability or take sensational, Jadeja can do it all.

Jadeja may have failed with the bat on Monday, but he made his presence felt with the ball and on the field, and after he took Jaydev Unadkat’s catch at sweeper cover, he brought out an animated celebration. Jadeja held up four fingers to indicate the number of catches he took, before doing a little "call me" action and a little jig.

Watch Jadeja's celebration here:

Jadeja’s performance took Twitter by storm. “Sir Jadeja be like: ‘CSK ka gunda hoon main’,” wrote one user, referring to an ad featuring Rahul Dravid.

“Ravindra Jadeja is literally running around the whole ground, smiling like a kid while chasing the ball. How can someone be filled with so much energy and enthusiasm,” wrote another user.

Apart from his fielding heroics, Jadeja turned the momentum in CSK’s favour, dismissing Royals’ top-scorer on the night, Jos Buttler, with a beautiful delivery. While no batsman made a significant individual score for CSK, cameos from Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo powered them to 188/9.

Rajasthan Royals then suffered an epic collapse in the middle overs, as Jadeja and Moeen Ali shared five wickets between them in the space of four overs and eventually finished at 143/9.

IPL 2021Chennai Super KingsRavindra Jadeja
