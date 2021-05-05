हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2021

IPL 2021: CSK gift England's Kate Cross with personalised jersey; cricketer says 'when tournament restarts, I can whistle from home'

While CSK fans will surely miss their players to be back in action, it seems like England woman cricketer Kate Cross also cannot wait for the same.

IPL 2021: CSK gift England's Kate Cross with personalised jersey (Twitter/katecross16)

After enduring a tough campaign in the previous edition held in UAE, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were trying to revive things in the current season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and were tickiing most of the boxes going in that direction. 

The team were placed at the second position of the eight-team points table with five wins from seven matches before the league was suspended indefinitely due to emerging COVID-19 cases inside the bio-bubble.  

While CSK fans will surely miss their players to be back in action, it seems like England woman cricketer Kate Cross also cannot wait for the same. The England seamer took to Twitter and shared a picture of her wearing the CSK jersey and also thanked the franchise for sending her a personalised jersey.  

"A HUGE thank you to @cskfansofficial and @chennaiipl for sending me my first CSK shirt. When it is safe to start the tournament again, I can #whistlefromhome," Cross wrote in her tweet. 

The cricketer, who has made 28 ODI appearances for the England women national team, also welcomed BCCI's decision to postpone the league and hoped India soon come out of the COVID crisis.      

"As disappointing as people will be to see this news, it's the right decision. Health comes before cricket. All my thoughts are with everyone involved in the current COVID crisis in India," she had tweeted.    

On Tuesday, CSK batting coach Mike Hussey tested positive for coronavirus. This after bowling coach L Balaji tested positive on Monday.  

IPL 2021Chennai Super Kings
