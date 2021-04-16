IPL 2021: CSK skipper MS Dhoni can get BANNED after tonight’s Punjab Kings game, find out why

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni is treading on thin ice at the moment when it comes to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Former India captain who announced his international retirement last year was playing his first professional game in five months – after IPL 2020 – and was immediately docked Rs 12 lakh for CSK’s woefully slow over-rate.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has given strict instruction to all the eight franchises and match officials that maximum limit for bowling 20 overs in an innings is going to be 1 hours and 30 minutes. According to the IPL Code of Conduct, the penalty for the first over-rate offence is Rs 12 lakh fine but if the captain repeats this offence within the next two games, he become a repeat offender. For the two-time ‘minimum over rates’ offender the penalty is two to four game ban with the decision resting with the match referee.

The CSK captain will now have to pull up his socks and keep a strict check on the bowlers against Punjab Kings in their second match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday (April 16). Another transgression by the CSK bowlers will mean that Dhoni might have to sit out the next two games at least in IPL 2021.

The IPL Playing Conditions state: the officials will calculate the over-rate at the end of each innings. However, they will take the following allowances into consideration as well according to Clause 12.7.3:

1. The time lost as a result of treatment given to a player by authorized medical personnel on the field of play

2. The time lost as a result of a player being required to leave the field as a result of a serious injury

3. The time taken for all third umpire referrals, consultations and any umpire or player reviews

4. The time lost as a result of time-wasting by the batting side

5. The time lost due to all other circumstances that are beyond the control of the fielding side

Dhoni hasn’t been in the best of form with the bat as well. Delhi Capitals seamer Avesh Khan managed to send back the CSK skipper for a duck – his first in six years in IPL, the last one being against Mumbai Indians in 2015. CSK lost the first match against DC by eight wickets after failing to make the IPL Playoffs for the first in their history last year.