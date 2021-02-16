IPL 2021: CSK skipper MS Dhoni dazzles with wife Sakshi in ethnic wear

Former India captain MS Dhoni has been keeping a low profile ever since he announced his retirement from international cricket last year. After the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League came to an end last year, Dhoni has been spending most of his time in the United Arab Emirates with his family.

On Monday, Dhoni’s wife took to Instagram to share a group picture of the Chennai Super Kings captain with singer and actor Jassie Gill as well as some other friends. Dhoni was wearing a designer kurta and pyjama with a matching overcoat while Sakshi looked stunning in a baby pink lehenga.

Last year’s IPL was a major disappointment for CSK as they failed to reach the playoffs for the first time in their history. After the poor season, the franchise released several players including the likes of Harbhajan Singh, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav and Piyush Chawla as they look to bounce back into form next season.

The IPL 2021 auction is scheduled to take place on February 18 in Chennai and CSK go into the bidding hall with Rs 22.90 crore in their kitty and have seven player slots available with one overseas slot.

Even before the auction, the MS Dhoni-led side strengthened their batting by trading seasoned campaigner Robin Uthappa from Rajasthan Royal in an all-cash deal.

Meanwhile, CSK captain MS Dhoni and coach Stephen Fleming will not be coming to Chennai to attend the IPL auctions. According to CSK CEO, Kashi Vishwanath both will be connected with the team officials virtually and will stay present throughout the auctions.

“They (Fleming and Dhoni) are not coming to Chennai for IPL Auctions but in today’s time, there are so many mediums to stay connected. They will be with us digitally,” CSK CEO Vishwanath was quoted as saying by InsideSport.