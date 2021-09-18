IPL 2021: CSK skipper MS Dhoni sends WARNING to Mumbai Indians with crazy hitting in practice game – WATCH

With Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 set to resume on Sunday (September 19), Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni has ringed warning bells ahead of the clash against Mumbai Indians with his power-hitting in the intra-squad practice match.

In a video shared by CSK, Dhoni fired on all cylinders as he can be seen whacking sixes and boundaries all around the park.

If indication from CSK’s practice match is to be believed then fans can once again witness vintage Dhoni in the UAE leg of the IPL 2021 as the CSK skipper looks ready to destroy bowlers with his big-hitting prowess.

Here’s the video of CSK’s practice game:

Notably, 40-year-old Dhoni has scored just 37 runs in 7 games so far in IPL 2021 and he will definitely aim to shift gears when the tournament resumes on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Gautam Gambhir believes that Dhoni needs to take a look at CSK batting order in IPL 2021.

“MS was a player who would’ve actually batted at number 4 or 5 but we’ve seen in the first leg that he normally bats at No. 6 or 7. There are times when he’s actually pushed Sam Curran before him as well,” Gambhir said during the Star Sports show ‘Game Plan’.

“The reason behind this is that he’s probably trying to be a mentor and a wicketkeeper, who can lead the side and keep wickets. If the situation comes to a point where he probably has to play 8 or 10 balls, he can just go out there and whack them. It’s going to be difficult for him, because once you are not playing international cricket, IPL is a very difficult tournament, it’s not like CPL and other leagues,” Gambhir said about Dhoni.

Despite the poor show with the bat, Dhoni would be pleased by the team’s progress so far as CSK are currently in second place on the points table with 10 points. The three-time champions will take on title-holders Mumbai Indians in the opening game of the second phase of IPL 2021 in UAE on September 19.