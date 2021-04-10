IPL 2021: CSK vs DC, Match 2 Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Streaming Online

IPL 2021 CSK vs DC match live streaming online, how to watch today's IPL match online live telecast and live cricket score on Disney plus Hotstar, Starsports, Jio cricket free online streaming details here: The second match of the IPL 2021 will see a clash between the master and the apprentice. MS Dhoni, who is on the last bend of his career and has been turning up only for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) since his retirement from international cricket last year, will lead the three-time champions against Delhi Capitals (DC), who will be captained by Rishabh Pant, his long-term successor as India's first-choice wicketkeeper.

Pant has said in the past that he wants to emulate Dhoni but seems to be carving his own niche. While his power-hitting has already been well-known, his batting went a notch higher since the last Indian Premier League (IPL) as he helped India win the Test series in Australia and against England at home.

His wicketkeeping skills came as a pleasant surprise during both series and now it will be his captaincy skills that will be put to test. Pant replaced the injured Shreyas Iyer, who is nursing a shoulder injury.

The Delhi franchise ended runners-up last season in the UAE and would be aiming to go one better this time and a good start would be what they will be looking for.

Three-time champions CSK had a forgettable season last year, finishing at seventh out of eight teams and they would also be seeking a winning start in their bid to make amends of a poor IPL 2020.

Here are all the LIVE Streaming, LIVE Telecast and match details from IPL 2021 game between Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals:

When will the IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) start?

The IPL 2021 match between CSK and DC will be played on April 10.



Where will the IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) be played?

The IPL 2021 match between CSK and DC will be played at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.



What time will the IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) begin?

The IPL 2021 match between CSK and DC will begin at 07:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 07:00 PM IST.



Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Delhi Capitals (DC)?

The IPL 2021 match between CSK and DC will broadcast on Star Sports Network.



How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Delhi Capitals (DC)?

The live streaming of the IPL 2021 match between CSK and DC will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and on Jio TV. You can also catch live scores and updates at zeenews.india.com.

CSK vs DC SQUAD

DC squad: Rishabh Pant (captain/wicketkeeper), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Steve Smith, Sam Billings, Shimron Hetmyer, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Umesh Yadav, Tom Curran, Avesh Khan, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey, Ripal Patel, Lukman Hussain Meriwala, M Siddharth, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Chris Woakes, Vishnu Vinod (wicketkeeper), Aditya Tare (wicketkeeper)

CSK squad: MS Dhoni (captain/wicketkeeper), Suresh Raina, Narayan Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Karn Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Imran Tahir, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M.Harisankar Reddy, K.Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth, R Sai Kishore