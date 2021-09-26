CSK vs KKR: MS Dhoni REVEALS why Dwayne Bravo is dropped from playing XI

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, who had a brilliant outing in the previous Indian Premier League clash Royal Challengers Bangalore, was not picked in the playing XI against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday.

Bravo was named Player Of The Match in the previous clash for his standout show with the ball as he scalped three wickets and bowled at an economy rate of six runs per over.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni revealed the reason behind dropping the Windies all-rounder during the toss, which he lost to Eoin Morgan.

Dhoni said: "We have one change, Curran comes in for Bravo. He had a few niggles in the CPL, so we need to make sure he doesn't develop them further. The support staff is very important. Having experienced players in the side helps. In IPL it's about managing the combinations."

KKR skipper Morgan won the toss and opted to bat first. KKR have fielded an unchanged XI from their last game against Mumbai Indians while CSK made a solitary change to their playing XI with Sam Curran coming in for Bravo.

Teams:

KKR: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Prasidh Krishna.

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood.