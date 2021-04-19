IPL 2021: CSK vs RR, Match 12 Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live Streaming Online

Both Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have won one game and lost one. It is only the net run rate that puts CSK (0.616) ahead of RR (0.52) on the points table.

Importantly, both are coming of a win in their previous match. While MS Dhoni's CSK were clinical in their dismissal of Punjab Kings (PBKS), winning with plenty of overs to spare, Rajasthan Royals faced hiccups before the league’s most expensive player ever, Chris Morris saw them through a tough phase against Delhi Capitals (DC).

The focus will be on pace bowler Deepak Chahar who had rocked the PBKS top order. His ability to move the ball got accolades from even the Indian team coach Ravi Shastri who tweeted his appreciation.

RR will have to handle him well on a Wankhede Stadium pitch that has helped seamers. Chahar’s battle with RR skipper Sanju Samson will hold key. Samson likes to go after the bowling but there have been occasions, like in the last match, when a bit of movement has troubled him like in the last match against Delhi Capitals when Kagiso Rabada had him caught in slips.

RR will have to bat well considering that their bowling is a bit weak due to the absence of Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes. Both the Englishmen are injured and a lot will again depend on Chris Morris’s all-round performance. Morris will have to bat well as well as bowl well.

When will the IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) start?

The IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) will start on Monday (April 19).

Where will the IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) be played?

The IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) begin?

The IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) will begin at 730pm IST with the toss taking place at 7pm.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR)?

The IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be telecast on the Star Sports network.

How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2020 season opener between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Mumbai Indians (MI)?

The live streaming of the IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) is available on Disney+ Hotstar and on Jio TV app. You can also catch live scores and updates at zeenews.india.com.

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Probable Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf Du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C and WK), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar

Rajasthan Royals: Manan Vohra, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (C & WK), Riyan Parag, David Miller, Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya