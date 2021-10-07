'God bless Mr & Mrs Deepak Chahar': CSK seamer surprises girlfriend with ring after PBKS vs CSK encounter

Deepak Chahar endured a tough day on the pitch after being hit for 48 runs in his four overs, but fans believed he was the real 'man of the match' despite losing. Soon after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League clash between MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings, which the latter won by six wickets, the CSK seamer surprised his girlfriend with a ring in the stands.

Chahar's girlfriend was left overwhelmed with the gesture as she said yes while others present celebrated the moment with claps and cheers. Soon after the proposal, Chahar hit top trends on social media with the video of the moment getting widely shared by fans.

God bless Mr. & Mrs. Deepak Chahar pic.twitter.com/iZwngSWLN0 — Janvi Pandey (@JanvixPandey) October 7, 2021

Meanwhile, leading his side from the front, Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul made batting look like a cakewalk on a track where others struggled to put up runs. The right-handed wicketkeeper-batter scored 98 off 42 balls, helping his side complete a resounding win over CSK.

Rahul played at a healthy strike-rate of 233.33 and went on to hit 7 4s and 8 6s during the course of his innings and also reclaimed the prestigious Orange Cap. The Punjab Kings skipper now has 626 runs from 13 matches.