'Delhi ki ladki': Deepak Chahar's sister reveals who is the mystery girl CSK player proposed

Despite ending up on the losing site, Deepak Chahar stole the limelight after the Indian Premier League clash between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings, which the latter won by six wickets. After the conclusion of the match, which was ruled by Punjab skipper KL Rahul, the CSK seamer went up to the stands and surprised his girlfriend with a ring.

The romantic gesture not just won Chahar's girlfriend's heart but it certain won a lot many on the internet. The video of the moment was also shared on social media by CSK, where they wrote: "Congratulations Cherry.! Stay Merry".

So who is this mystery girl?

Deepak Chahar's sister Malti confirmed on Instagram that the name of the girl the seamer proposed is Jaya Bhardwaj and she is from Delhi. As per a news report on news18.com, Jaya works in a corporate firm and is the sister of Big Boss fame Sidharth Bhardwaj.

The report further stated that the CSK and Team India cricketer will tie the knot soon after the conclusion of IPL 2021.

Chahar, who is often considered in the Indian T20 line-up, played his first match for the country in July 2018 against England. He has so far featured in five ODIs and 14 T20Is, in which he has scalped a total of 26 wickets.