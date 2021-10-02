IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals sport special rainbow jersey against Mumbai Indians, here's why

Delhi Capitals sported a special jersey in their Indian Premier League clash against Mumbai Indians, celebrating the diversity of India. The jersey, which is a lighter shade of blue as compared to the regular ones the team dons, also displays rainbow colors in the torso region and the collars.

This is not the first time Delhi wore the special jersey. In the previous edition of IPL also held at UAE, the team had sported a similar jersey against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

New , but same old pre-match rituals Predict which DC XI will take to the field today #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #MIvDC @jswsteel pic.twitter.com/knSFgzusze — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) October 2, 2021

RCB too have sported special jersey in IPL on numerous occasion. The team have played with a light green jersey highlighting the need to protect the environment. This year RCB wore a special light blue jersey as a tribute to the COVID-19 frontline workers of India.

In the clash against Mumbai, Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to field first. Both the sides made one changes each in their playing XI.

MI vs DC Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje