IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals replace Chris Woakes with uncapped Ben Dwarshuis for remaining season

The 27-year-old Ben Dwarshuis, who plays for the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League, is the sixth-highest wicket-taker in the history of the tournament with 85 wickets in 69 matches.

Australian Ben Dwarshuis will replace Chris Woakes in Delhi Capitals side for remaining of IPL 2021. (Source: Twitter)

Uncapped Australian fast bowler Ben Dwarshuis was on Monday named as Chris Woakes’ replacement in the Delhi Capitals squad for the second half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 starting here on September 19. The 27-year-old Dwarshuis, a left-arm pacer, has picked up 12 and 100 wickets from seven and 82 List A and T20 matches so far.

He represents New South Wales in List A while plays for Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League and is the sixth-highest wicket-taker in the history of the tournament with 85 wickets in 69 matches. Dwarshuis, who was also part of the erstwhile Kings XI Punjab side in the IPL earlier, will be joining the Delhi Capitals team bio-bubble in the UAE soon, the franchise said on Monday.

“JSW-GMR co-owned Delhi Capitals today announced that English all-rounder Chris Woakes, who picked up 5 wickets in 3 matches in the first half of the IPL 2021, has pulled out of the tournament due to personal reasons,” a Delhi Capitals statement read.

“The Delhi Capitals have announced Australian fast bowler Ben Dwarshuis as Woakes' replacement for the remainder of the IPL 2021 season. Dwarshuis has scalped 100 wickets in 82 T20 matches at an average of 23.73.

“The 27-year-old, who plays for the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League, is the sixth-highest wicket-taker in the history of the tournament with 85 wickets in 69 matches. Dwarshuis will be joining the Delhi Capitals team bio-bubble in the UAE soon,” the statement added.

Woakes alongside his England teammates Jonny Bairstow (Sunrisers Hyderabad) and Dawid Malan (Punjab Kings), all of whom were part of the just-concluded Test series against India, had pulled out from the second leg of the IPL citing personal reasons.

Delhi Capitals are currently leading the standings with 12 points from eight games.

