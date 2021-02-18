हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2021 Auction

IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals ropes in Steve Smith for Rs 2.2 crore

Steve Smith was purchased by the Delhi franchise for Rs 2.20 crore. Royal Challengers Bangalore was the other club that showed interest in the Australian cricketer but chose not to bid beyond his base price, which was Rs 2 crore.    

IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals ropes in Steve Smith for Rs 2.2 crore
Steve Smith will feature for Delhi Capitals in the upcoming edition. (Reuters/File Photo)

Former Australia and Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith was bought by Delhi Capitals in the mini-auction on Thursday. The Aussie cricketer was released by his previous franchise ahead of the auctions and appointed Sanju Samson as his replacement.  

Smith was purchased by the Delhi franchise for Rs 2.20 crore. Royal Challengers Bangalore was the other club that showed interest in the Australian cricketer but chose not to bid beyond his base price, which was Rs 2 crore.  

