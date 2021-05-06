IPL 2021: Dhanashree Verma misses RCB bio-bubble family, introduces fans to her '5 am club' - See pics

Dhanashree Verma, wife of India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, is missing the festitivities of the Indian Premier League. The popular choreographer was staying with the Royal Challengers Bangalore contingent inside the bio-bubble, before the lucrative T20 league got suspended midway due to COVID-19 cases emerging within the bubble.

Dhanashree shared a couple of pictures on Instagram along with husband and cricketers Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers and wrote: "The 5 am club. Going to miss the bubble family."

The BCCI on Tuesday suspended the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, a decision taken after a number of COVID-19 cases emerged in the bio-bubble. The cricket governing body released a official statement in this regard confirming the same.

"The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season, with immediate effect," it read.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli's RCB were enjoying a supreme run in the ongoing edition of the IPL before it got postponed. The team stood third on the eight-team points table with five wins from seven matches.