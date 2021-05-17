हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2021

IPL 2021: El Classico match between MI and CSK creates history, here's how

File image (Source: Twitter)

The 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) may have come to a stop due to a breach of the tournament’s bio-bubble, but in terms of TV viewership, the popular T20 league keeps on bettering its records.

As per Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), the high voltage clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), on May 1st, in which MI emerged victorious by four wickets thanks to Kieron Pollard’s heroics with the bat, grabbed the most eyeballs in this season.

With 11.2 billion minutes, the MI-CSK game became the most-watched IPL mid-season match ever (in BARC history). This match also became the most-watched match of the 2021 season. It is has surpassed the overall reach to 367 million versus 357 million in 2020. The growth in numbers is a testament to the ever-growing faithful fan following that the Indian Premier League enjoys and the continuous effort by Star and Disney to innovate and grow the league each year.

Mumbai Indians had pulled off a nail-biting win and their four of the season as they beat table-toppers Chennai Super Kings by four wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, with 31 games still left to be played, it is reportedly believed that the BCCI is eyeing the September window to conduct the tournament. The BCCI has confirmed that the remainder of the tournament will not take place in India.

