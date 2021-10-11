IPL 2021: Fans chant MS Dhoni’s name in MOVIE HALL after CSK skipper’s heroics against DC, video goes viral – WATCH

The 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) has been a roller-coaster ride for Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni over the last couple of years. In 2020, Dhoni-led CSK failed to reach the playoffs for the first time in the history of the IPL. Now in IPL 2021, it is the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman who powered CSK into the final on Sunday (October 10).

Notably, Dhoni, who had a modest season to date, chose to promote himself in the batting order against Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2021 Qualifier 1 and clobbered a match-winning 18 off just six balls. He came to bat when CSK needed 24 runs off the last 11 balls while chasing 173.

While MSD did not show a single emotion, the fans around the world couldn’t hold back their joy after Dhoni took CSK home in Qualifier 1 on Sunday. The same was witnessed when CSK and MSD fans in a cinema hall went berserk after the 40-year-old smacked the winning runs and started chanting 'Dhoni Dhoni'.

Here’s the viral video:

Talking about Dhoni’s super innings, in the final over from Tom Curran, the CSK skipper pounced on a half-tracker and hit it over covers to bring the equation to nine off four balls. Then he found himself lucky with an inside edge that went for another boundary. The two boundaries got Curran nervous who bowled a wide.

And then finally, Dhoni smashed a short ball towards mid-wicket for a boundary and CSK had won by four wickets.

“It was a crucial innings. They were using the bigger boundary very well. Nothing special, just watch the ball and hit the ball. I haven’t done a lot in the tournament. So you want to get that out of the system. If you are batting well in the nets, just look for the ball, what are the variations, where the bowler could bowl. Other than that there was nothing much in the mind,” Dhoni said at the post-match presentation.