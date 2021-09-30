हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2021

IPL 2021: Glenn Maxwell feels ‘everything clicking for him’ at Royal Challengers Bangalore

Australia's Glenn Maxwell top-scored with 50 as Royal Challengers Bangalore thrashed Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in an IPL 2021 clash.

IPL 2021: Glenn Maxwell feels ‘everything clicking for him’ at Royal Challengers Bangalore
RCB's Glenn Maxwell en route to scoring a fifty against Rajasthan Royals in their IPL 2021 clash. (Photo: ANI)

After registering a seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder Glenn Maxwell praised Srikar Bharat, calling him ‘genuine top-class’ batter. Chasing 150, Glenn Maxwell and Srikar Bharat scored 50 and 44 respectively as RCB defeated Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets with 17 balls to spare. With this win, RCB consolidated its position at the third spot with 14 points from 11 games.

“I thought we played really well. They got off to an absolute flier and to bring them back in the last 10 overs was outstanding, then we controlled the tempo of the innings and finished it off. I have felt good since coming here, got myself into a nice routine at training and outside of training as well, just feel like it is really clicking for me. I don’t suppose it (the atmosphere) is different to any other franchise, just what we have created as a group,” Maxwell told host broadcaster Star Sports after the game ended.

Earlier, Harshal Patel’s three-wicket haul helped RCB restrict Rajasthan Royals to 149/9 in the allotted 20 overs. For Sanju Samson’s side, Evin Lewis top-scored with a knock of 58 from 37 balls. Yuzvendra Chahal was adjudged as Man of the Match for his two-wicket haul.

“It is nice to have a bunch of guys doing different things and not relying on one guy. Everyone is chipping in and it has been a really enjoyable group so far. I wouldn’t call it an experiment, he’s (Bharat) a genuine top-class batter and the way he has gone about his innings is outstanding,” he added.

RCB will next square off against Punjab Kings on Sunday in the ongoing IPL 2021.

(with ANI inputs)

