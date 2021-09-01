हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jimmy Neesham

IPL 2021: Jimmy Neesham SHUTS Pakistani fan who accused him of choosing 'money over national duties'

While Jimmy Neesham joins the Mumbai Indians in UAE, New Zealand are touring Bangladesh and later Pakistan for a limited-over series scheduled for this month.

IPL 2021: Jimmy Neesham SHUTS Pakistani fan who accused him of choosing &#039;money over national duties&#039;
Mumbai Indians seamer Jasprit Bumrah, all-rounder Jimmy Neesham and team director Zaheer Khan (IPL/File Photo)

With less than a month remaining for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 to resume, many cricketers have started arriving in UAE, the venue for the remainder of the tournament. Among those who have or will arrive soon in the Asian nation is Kiwi all-rounder Jimmy Neesham, who plays for the defending champions Mumbai Indians. 

While Neesham joins the Mumbai Paltan in UAE, New Zealand are touring Bangladesh and later Pakistan for a limited-over series scheduled for this month.

The move by Neesham was not welcomed by many Pakistani cricket fans as they hurled abuses at the all-rounder, claiming that he chose money over national duties. Irked with the negative reactions, the Kiwi all-rounder sent out a tweet responding back to the trolls. 

In his tweet, he mentioned that the New Zealand cricket board had not allowed any first-choice team members on the tour.

Jimmy Neesham has landed in UAE

The Kiwi all-rounder has reached UAE and after completing his quarantine period he will be joining the rest of the squad. 

Neesham became a part of the Mumbai unit after he was purchased for Rs 50 lakhs in the mini-auction held earlier this year. However, with Mumbai being a star studded, Neesham has so featured in just one match out of the seven games the team played in the first phase. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jimmy NeeshamIPL 2021Mumbai Indians
Next
Story

India vs England 4th Test: Team India add Prasidh Krishna to squad for Oval Test

Must Watch

PT6M21S

Rahul Gandhi explains the new abbreviation of GDP, targets centre