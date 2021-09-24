हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2021

IPL 2021: Kashmiri cricketer Umran Malik joins SRH as 'short-term' replacement for T Natarajan

T Natarajan on Wednesday tested positive for the novel coronavirus after which he has been in isolation.

IPL 2021: Kashmiri cricketer Umran Malik joins SRH as &#039;short-term&#039; replacement for T Natarajan
Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Umran Malik (Twitter/SunRisers)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday announced Umran Malik as a "short-term" replacement for T Natarajan in the ongoing season of Indian Premier League (IPL). Natarajan on Wednesday tested positive for the novel coronavirus after which he has been in isolation. 

An official statement in this regard was released by the IPL, which read: "Under the Regulation 6.1 (c), franchises are allowed to sign a short-term replacement player until the original squad member is permitted to re-enter the team's bio-secure environment. Hence, Malik will only be a part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad side until Natarajan recovers and is allowed to join the team." 

Who is Umran Malik

Umar Malik is a seamer coming from Jammu and Kashmir and has only featured in just one T20 and List A match for his state, in which he scalped four wickets. The 21-year-old all-rounder was already part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad as a net bowler. 

SRH's position on points table 

Kane Williamson's SRH are currently languishing at the bottom of the eight-team points table and have so far managed just one win from eight matches. In their previous encounter against Delhi Capitals, the team endured a crushing eight-wicket defeat. 

Jonny Bairstow, one of premier batsmam from the SRH camp, pulled out from taking part in the second phase of IPL.  

