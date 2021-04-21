IPL 2021: Kieron Pollard almost does a R. Ashwin, gives ‘mankaded’ warning to Shikhar Dhawan

Ravichandran Ashwin’s ‘mankaded’ dismissal of Jos Buttler back in 2019 raised a huge storn in the Indian Premier League (IPL), raising questions over his ‘gentleman’ behaviour. Ashwin was the captain of Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) back then before moving to Delhi Capitals. Ashwin’s new franchise DC was almost the receiving end of the ‘mankaded’ dismissal in their IPL 2021 clash against defending champions Mumbai Indians.

Since footage emerged of Dwayne Bravo backing up too far in Chennai Super King’s match against Rajasthan Royals on Monday in Mumbai, debate over ‘mankaded’ has raised again. On Tuesday (April 20), Mumbai Indians allrounder Kieron Pollard gave Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan a warning for backing up early before releasing the ball.

In the second ball of the 10th over, Pollard stopped in his run up without releasing the ball and pointed to Dhawan to stay in the crease. Prior to that, Krunal Pandya too had stopped twice in his run up with Dhawan at the non-striker’s end.

As per playing conditions of the IPL and the laws of cricket, there is no need to warn the batsman for this type of dismissal. Here’s what the relevant law and playing condition says:

“41.16.1 If the non-striker is out of his ground at any time from the moment the ball comes into play until the instant when the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball, the non-striker is liable to be Run out. In these circumstances, the non-striker will be out Run out if he is out of his ground when his wicket is put down by the bowler throwing the ball at the stumps or by the bowler’s hand holding the ball, whether or not the ball is subsequently delivered.”

Prasad, who played 33 Tests and 161 ODIs for India, questioned the double-standards and asked ICC how targeting a bowler who as per the rules runs out a batsman, who is trying to gain undue advantage, was fair.

“The bowler overstepping by a few inches is penalised, but a batsman backing up a few yards isn't. The bowler has every right to run out a batsman backing up so far. PERIOD. Calling it against the spirit of the game is a joke @ICC #CSKvRR,” Venkatesh Prasad tweeted.

Earlier, DC leg-spinner Amit Mishra took four for 24 to help restrict MI to 137/9 in 20 overs on Tuesday night at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Mishra, who is playing his second game of this season, removed skipper Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya, both caught in the deep as well as Ishan Kishan, who was bowled and Kieron Pollard, who was out leg-before wicket.