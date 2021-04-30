हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kieron Pollard

IPL 2021: Kieron Pollard cheers for ball to reach boundary after being hit by Chris Morris bouncer on head - WATCH

The incident took place during the 18th over of the Mumbai Indians innings, when a short delivery knocked Kieron Pollard's helmet and then the ball rolled towards the fine-leg boundary region. 

IPL 2021: Kieron Pollard cheers for ball to reach boundary after being hit by Chris Morris bouncer on head - WATCH
IPL 2021: Kieron Pollard cheers for ball to reach boundary after being hit by Chris Morris bouncer on head

Kieron Pollard is renowned for hitting towering sixes and the Windies cricketer has already smashed the longest six in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. In the 170 IPL matches the Mumbai Indians all-rounder has played so far, Pollard has hit 203 sixes. 

However, during the IPL clash between Mumbai and Rajasthan Royals, a rare sight was witnessed as Pollard cheered for the ball to reach the boundary rope. 

The incident took place during the 18th over of the Mumbai innings, when a short delivery knocked Pollard's helmet and then the ball rolled towards the fine-leg boundary region. 

Here is the video:

Pollard remained unbeaten on 16 off 8 balls as Mumbai completed the stiff 172-run chase in just 18.3 overs. With this victory, Mumbai finally returned to winning ways after facing two tough defeats in their previous encounters. Quniton de Kock was exceptional in the contest as he scored stylish 50-ball 70 and stitched a crucial 63-run stand with Krunal Pandya for the third wicket. 

The Rohit Sharma-led unit currently stand fourth on the eight-team points table with three wins from six encounters. They will next lock horns with MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday.  

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kieron PollardIPL 2021Mumbai Indians
Next
Story

IPL 2021: Glenn Maxwell reveals Australian players could take this route home due to COVID-19 travel ban

Must Watch

PT8M42S

Renowned TV News Anchor Rohit Sardana passes away, was infected with COVID-19