IPL 2021: KKR stars Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Tim Seifert reach Abu Dhabi via charter flight

The three explosive overseas Kolkata Knight Riders stars Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Tim Seifert landed in Abu Dhabi on Thursday (September 19) evening after a long journey from St. Kitts and Nevis, where they were playing in the Caribbean Premier League. While Russell represented Jamaica Tallawahs, Sunil and Seifert were a part of Trinbago Knight Riders who made it to the semifinal of the tournament. All three players have been in good form, with Russell even recording the fastest fifty in the history of the tournament during the course of CPL 2021.

The three players, along with analyst AR Srikkanth reached UAE via Malaga in Spain, where the private jet made a halt at the Tarmac to refuel the aircraft. The members were tested upon arrival at the Royal Jet private facility in Abu Dhabi (around 6:30 PM local time), and then transferred to quarantine at the team hotel. Upon clearing the necessary protocols, they will be allowed to come out of quarantine as per BCCI's guidelines.

With the arrival of Russell, Narine and Seifert, all KKR players are now in the IPL bubble and all set to take the field soon for the first game of the second phase of IPL - against Royal Challengers Bangalore on September 20.

Watch the video below for a glimpse of their journey…

Meanwhile, KKR captain Eoin Morgan is excited at the prospect of fans returning to the stadiums after the lifting of the coronavirus-enforced restrictions and cheering them on when the IPL-14 resumes in the UAE on Sunday. The IPL, which was suspended midway into the 14th season of the league in May owing to multiple COVID-19 cases in its bio-bubble, will restart in the UAE on Sunday.

On Wednesday, it was announced that fans will be allowed to watch the matches in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah in limited numbers, keeping in mind the COVID protocols and the UAE government regulations.

“Incredibly excited to have fans back at the IPL this year. It’s been too long to hear that roar of the KKR fans at Eden Gardens. Unfortunately, it’s not at home but I cannot wait to hear it here in the UAE,” Morgan was quoted as saying by the KKR website.

The England limited overs skipper was speaking on the sidelines of a training session. Head coach Brendon McCullum too welcomed the move and believed that support from fans will spur them on as they seek a play-offs berth.

“That’s actually fantastic. We were talking about it whether the fans would be back. Now that we know they’re going to be, it’s fantastic. Hopefully all of the stadiums will be jam-packed with KKR fans.

“We can certainly use their support. We have got a big task in front of us and we will certainly rally when we get the support of our fans. So, hopefully we get plenty of it in the UAE.”