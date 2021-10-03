IPL 2021, KKR vs SRH LIVE streaming: When and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE on TV

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2021, Live Streaming: Out of the play-offs race, bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to dent Kolkata Knight Riders' chances of making it to the knockout stage when they face off in an IPL game on Sunday.

With nine defeats from 11 matches, SRH are languishing at the bottom, while KKR still have hopes of qualifying for the knockout stage as they are at fourth place with 10 points from 12 matches. SRH have won just one match out of the four that they have played since the resumption of the IPL in the UAE.

While SRH had returned to winning ways after five losses on the trot with a convincing victory over Rajasthan Royals, they lost their last game by six wickets at Sharjah, allowing Chennai Super Kings to qualify for the play-offs.

The two-time former champions, KKR, have impressed with their performance in the second half, and even their two defeats were narrow, where they lost in the last over. Venkatesh Iyer has been the star performer with the bat in the second leg for KKR, while Rahul Tripathi has scored the maximum runs for the team this season.

Here are all the details from the IPL 2021 match between KKR and SRH:

When is the IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad?

The IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be played on October 3.

What time does the IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad start?

The IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm. The toss will take place at 07:00 pm.

Where is the IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad?

The IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad?

The IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will broadcast LIVE on Star Sports 1/HD.

Where can I catch the live streaming of the IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad?

The live streaming of the IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be available on the Hotstar app and website. You can also catch the live commentary/scorecard and latest updates of the match here at zeenews.india.com.

- with PTI inputs