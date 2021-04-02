हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Japrit Bumrah

IPL 2021: MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah's wife Sanjana Ganesan shares pic from honeymoon, netizens react

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah and TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan recently tied the knot in a private ceremony in Goa.

IPL 2021: MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah&#039;s wife Sanjana Ganesan shares pic from honeymoon, netizens react
Jasprit Bumrah's wife Sanjana Ganesan (Source: Instagram)

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah’s newly wedded wife Sanjana Ganesan on Friday (April 2) shared a ‘throwback’ photo on Instagram in which she can be seen in the sea while the sun sets behind her. Notably, it is her first post on social media since she got married.

Sanjana took to Instagram to share the pic which is reportedly from her honeymoon and she captioned it, “memories worth a lifetime & then some. #Throwback”.

Meanwhile, netizens praised the pic and shower their love on the post, with love-struck and heart emojis.

Sanjana Ganesan

Bumrah and TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan tied the knot in a private ceremony in Goa on March 15. The event was attended by very few guests apart from close family members due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Sanjana and Bumrah return to work

Sanjana Ganesan and Jasprit Bumrah

Sanjana Ganesan returned to work during the second ODI between India and England in Pune. The 29-year-old sports presenter was seen discussing the course of events during the mid-innings show on Star Sports on March 26 after India piled a gigantic 336/6 in 50 overs.

On the other hand, Bumrah, who was released from the bio-bubble after the conclusion pink-ball Test in Ahmedabad, has recently joined the Mumbai Indians camp in Chennai for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), which is set to commence from April 9.

Bumrah is expected to be seen in action during the IPL 2021 opener between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

