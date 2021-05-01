IPL 2021, MI vs CSK: Hardik Pandya joins India's COVID-19 battle, will donate 200 oxygen concentrators in rural parts

With India currently jostling against the second wave of novel coronavirus, several cricketers have stepped up to extend their support in the country's battle against the deadly virus. Ahead of the clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya expressed solidarity with the frontline warriors said that his family will contribute 200 oxygen concentrators for the cause.

Hardik confirmed that the equipments will be distributed in the rural parts across the country where the medical infrastructure is not the same like in the cities.

"We all understand the difficulty that our country is undergoing at this period of time. Gratitude to all the medical staff, frontline workers and all the individuals who have come out and held their hands at such times to fight out the battle."

"Krunal, myself and my mother - basically our entire family, we were finding ways at trying to help out. We decided to donate 200 oxygen concentrators to the rural parts of India where I feel the medical infrastructure needs more support."

"We all understand it's difficult, we want to show our gratitude, support and just want to tell everyone that they're always there in our prayers," said Pandya.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians have won the toss and decided to bowl first. The defending champions made two changes in their Playing XI with James Neesham coming in place of Jayant Yadav and Dhawal Kulkarni replacing Nathan Coulter-Nile.

CSK, on the other hand, did not tinker with their Playing XI and have fielded the same players from the previous contest.