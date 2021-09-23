हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Venkatesh Iyer

'Saans to lene de bey': Venkatesh Iyer's flamboyant display sparks meme fest online

In the clash between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday evening, Venkatesh Iyer went on to complete his maiden half-century in the league.

Venkatesh Iyer scored 53 off 30 balls (Source: IPL)

Venkatesh Iyer is ruling the stage in the second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, leaving everyone entertained with his flamboyant batting display. After making a fantastic debut in IPL earlier this week against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore, the 26-year-old continued his wrath against the opposition bowlers that even the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult were not spared. 

In the clash between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday evening, Iyer went on to complete his maiden half-century in the league. More than the half-century it was his approach that has got the fans talking about the KKR opener, who scored 53 off 30 balls, hitting 4 fours and 3 sixes. 

Mesmerised with Iyer's batting, social media was soon flooded with memes hailing the 26-year-old's carnage, which drove KKR to a crushing win over the defending champions. Here are a few of them: 

Riding on Iyer and Rahul Tripathi's effort, KKR made the 156-run target set by Mumbai look like a cakewalk and finished the contest with almost five overs to spare. 

Tripathi finished the contest unbeaten on 74 off 42 balls, which included 8 fours and 3 sixes. 

Tags:
Venkatesh IyerIPL 2021
