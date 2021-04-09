IPL 2021, MI vs RCB: Match preview, pitch report and Dream XI tips

IPL 2021, MI vs RCB pitch report and Dream XI tips: Old memories might haunt Royal Challengers Bangalore as they gear up to take on defending champions Mumbai Indians in the season opener of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

Bangalore had endured a major batting collapse at the same venue in their previous visit as Harbhajan Singh combined with Imran Tahir and Ravindra Jadeja to bundle out Virat Kohli and his boys for a paltry 70.

The spin factor at the surface was very much evident during India's recent Test series against England at the same venue.

IPL 2021: Relaxed Kohli, confident Maxwell and reliable AB set tone for Royal Challengers Bangalore

MI vs RCB: What does the pitch say?

The Chepauk track has traditionally played slow and assisted the spinners. Something similar can be expected in the clash between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore tomorrow.

MI vs RCB Dream XI tips

Considering the nature of the surface both the teams would look to field at least two spinners. For RCB, Yuzvendra Chahal is likely going to be the obvious choice in the Playing XI, while the second spinner slot is likely to be field in by Washington Sundar as Adam Zampa is unavailable for the first match due to COVID-19 protocols.

Glenn Maxwell also has the potential to roll his arms during the middle overs and on a surface like this, the Aussie could prove to be a perfect go to man.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians are slightly weak in this department and all eyes will be on Piyush Chawla and Rahul Chahar. The latter has proven his effectiveness in the middle on numerous occasions, but Chawla might have the upper hand over Chahar, owing to his immense experience.

"I have played with Piyush since U-19 days. And I know, he is a very attacking bowler, which is something that we wanted in our spin bowling department," Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma said in a video posted on Twitter.

"With his experience, I'm sure he'll be able to mentor all these spinners we have in the squad." - @ImZaheer Our #OneFamily describe the qualities which Piyush Chawla will bring to our squad! #MumbaiIndians #MI #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/EmJakZz7hU — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 8, 2021

Krunal Pandya is also a great option both with the bat and the ball.

MI vs RCB Dream XI picks

MI vs RCB, Dream XI captain: Virat Kohli

MI vs RCB, Dream XI vice-captain: Rohit Sharma

MI vs RCB, Dream XI wicket-keeper: AB de Villiers

MI vs RCB, Dream XI batsmen: Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav

MI vs RCB, Dream XI all-rounder: Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Glenn Maxwell

MI vs RCB, Dream XI bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar