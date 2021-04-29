हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2021

IPL 2021, MI vs RR: Ishan Kishan's snub reignite Rohit-Kohli captaincy debate

Ishan Kishan, who has so far had an off outing in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League, was dropped from Mumbai Indians Playing XI for their clash against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday afternoon. 

IPL 2021, MI vs RR: Ishan Kishan's snub reignite Rohit-Kohli captaincy debate
Ishan Kishan was dropped from MI vs RR clash. (Twitter/mipaltan)

Nathan Coulter-Nile was roped in the place of the young wicketkeeper-batsman as Mumbai made just one change in their Playing XI from their previous encounter. 

Ishan Kishan has so far managed to accumulate just 73 runs at a poor average of 14.16 from five outings. 

However, Ishan Kishan's snub left many fans bashing MI skipper Rohit Sharma on Twitter. Many even hailed Virat Kohli for giving up his regular batting position for the wicketkeeper-batsman in the India-England T20 series, which took place prior to the IPL.

Here are a few tweets:

Meanwhile, MI won the toss and decided to field first.

