IPL 2021, MI vs RR: Ishan Kishan's snub reignite Rohit-Kohli captaincy debate

Ishan Kishan, who has so far had an off outing in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League, was dropped from Mumbai Indians Playing XI for their clash against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday afternoon.

Nathan Coulter-Nile was roped in the place of the young wicketkeeper-batsman as Mumbai made just one change in their Playing XI from their previous encounter.

Ishan Kishan has so far managed to accumulate just 73 runs at a poor average of 14.16 from five outings.

However, Ishan Kishan's snub left many fans bashing MI skipper Rohit Sharma on Twitter. Many even hailed Virat Kohli for giving up his regular batting position for the wicketkeeper-batsman in the India-England T20 series, which took place prior to the IPL.

Here are a few tweets:

Ishan Kishan Dropped just after 3 Failures by Rohit despite being the Top performer last Season Meanwhile Captain of India, Virat Kohli sacrificed his position for the Team seeing Kishan's Potential, Kohli knows how to treat players Choose Your Captain Wisely — Pranjal (@pranjal__one8) April 29, 2021

The Captain who actually backed Ishan Kishan

Gujarat Lions had openers like Brendon McCullum, Dwayne Smith, Aaron Finch and Jason Roy in 2017

Still Ishan Kishan opened in most of the matches Now, even after making his International debut, he finds himself dropped... pic.twitter.com/RX0GuXwU2s — Manas (@CricManas) April 29, 2021

Ishan Kishan dropped. That's it! That's the start of MI's debacle. It won't be the same franchise anymore. Shraap. #IPL — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 29, 2021

When Ishan Kishan played well in T20Is fans gave the credit to Rohit Sharma for backing him

Now Rohit dropped Ishan Kishan after a few bad games

One of the Best Indian Youngster getting ruined under Rohit — (@Nitin__10) April 29, 2021

BTW Ishan Kishan top scored for MI last year, hit most 6s, looked most comfortable against rabada and anrich. But Jayawardene will tell you Ishan Kishan has AtTiTuDe PrObLeMs — Pradhyoth (@Pradhyoth1) April 29, 2021

Meanwhile, MI won the toss and decided to field first.