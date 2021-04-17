IPL 2021 MI vs SRH: Rohit Sharma backs skills in unpredictable Chepauk, David Warner unfazed despite poor run

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians will aim for consecutive wins when they lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League in Chennai on Sunday. Rohit and co. bounced back in remarkable fashion in their previous encounter against Kolkata Knight Riders.

David Warner's Sunrisers, on the other hand, are yet to open their account in the ongoing edition and will look to register their first win of the session.

Captains' speak

After the toss, which Mumbai won and elected to bat first, Warner said his team have been in a similar situation earlier as well and and well aware of how to get themselves out of it. "All four wickets look exactly the same here. We know what we are gonna do here. We have been in this position before," said the SRH skipper.

Meanwhile, Rohit, on the other hand, said that despite the pitch looks like a great surface to bat on, it is very important for his players to back their skills. "Very hard to predict, looks a good track but we will only get to know when the game progresses. Looks a bit slugglish though. We have made one change. We understand the conditions and it's very important to back your skills," the MI skipper said after the toss.

Team updates

A lot of changes in the SRH line-up from their previous contest as Virat Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Khaleel Ahmed come in for Wriddhiman Saha, Jason Holder, Shahbaz Nadeem and T Natarajan.

Meanwhile, Mumbai have also made one change as they play pacer Adam Milne in place of Marco Jansen.

PLAYING XIs

A look at the Playing XI for #MIvSRH For #MI - Adam Milne is all set to make his debut.#SRH with four changes - Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed, Abhishek Sharma and Virat Singh come in. Follow the game here - https://t.co/oUdPyW0t8T #VIVOIPL https://t.co/R6CTQzCKnT pic.twitter.com/E8T54xGmSR — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 17, 2021

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Adam Milne, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed