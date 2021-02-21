IPL 2021: Mohammad Azharuddin expresses disappointment over SRH squad, find out why

Former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin expressed his disappointment over the core unit of Sunrisers Hyderabad for the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League (IPL). The former cricketer expressed his thoughts on Twitter and wrote: "Very disappointed not to see a single player from Hyderabad in the Hyderabad Sunrisers Team."

Very disappointed not to see a single player from Hyderabad in the Hyderabad Sunrisers Team #IPLAuction @SunRisers @IPL — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) February 18, 2021

In the mini-auction on Thursday, SRH filled in the three vacant spots by roping in Afghanistan cricketer Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Jagadeesha Suchith, and Kedar Jadhav.

The India middle-order batsman, who was with Chennai Super Kings in the previous edition, will look to make this renewed opportunity count and make a comeback into the national side.

Meanwhile, David Warner-led SRH have been one of the most consistent franchises in the Indian Premier League. The team finished third in the previous edition held in UAE and decided to retain most of its core unit.

The team has great batsmen in the form of David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, and Manish Pandey in their ranks. In the bowling department, Afghan spin wizard Rashid Khan has been an instrumental figure in the team's success and he will find great support from the previous edition's emerging star T Natarajan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

SRH squad for IPL 2021: David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Priyam Garg, Virat Singh