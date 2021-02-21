हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2021

IPL 2021: Mohammad Azharuddin expresses disappointment over SRH squad, find out why

David Warner-led SRH have been one of the most consistent franchises in the Indian Premier League. The team finished third in the previous edition held in UAE and decided to retain most of its core unit. In the mini-auction on Thursday, SRH filled in the three vacant spots by roping in Afghanistan cricketer Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Jagadeesha Suchith, and Kedar Jadhav.   

IPL 2021: Mohammad Azharuddin expresses disappointment over SRH squad, find out why
Mohammad Azharuddin expresses disappointment over SRH squad.

Former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin expressed his disappointment over the core unit of Sunrisers Hyderabad for the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League (IPL). The former cricketer expressed his thoughts on Twitter and wrote: "Very disappointed not to see a single player from Hyderabad in the Hyderabad Sunrisers Team."

In the mini-auction on Thursday, SRH filled in the three vacant spots by roping in Afghanistan cricketer Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Jagadeesha Suchith, and Kedar Jadhav. 

The India middle-order batsman, who was with Chennai Super Kings in the previous edition, will look to make this renewed opportunity count and make a comeback into the national side.     

Meanwhile, David Warner-led SRH have been one of the most consistent franchises in the Indian Premier League. The team finished third in the previous edition held in UAE and decided to retain most of its core unit. 

The team has great batsmen in the form of David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, and Manish Pandey in their ranks. In the bowling department, Afghan spin wizard Rashid Khan has been an instrumental figure in the team's success and he will find great support from the previous edition's emerging star T Natarajan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.  

SRH squad for IPL 2021: David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Priyam Garg, Virat Singh 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2021Mohammad Azharuddin
Next
Story

Will push for T20 World Cup's relocation in absence of visa assurance from India: PCB chairman Ehsan Mani

Must Watch

PT15M22S

COVID-19: Is coronavirus spreading again?