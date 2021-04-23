IPL 2021: Mohammed Shami or Jasprit Bumrah? Virender Sehwag predicts who will have edge in PBKS vs MI clash

Chennai: Fast bowler Mohammed Shami tends to lose his length while bowling in the death overs in T20s which makes him less effective as compared to Jasprit Bumrah, said former India batsman Virender Sehwag.

Shami and Bumrah, often seen as spearheads of India`s pace battery, will face each other when their teams Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians face each other in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday.

"I think that Bumrah will be the one to watch out for. He`s an experienced bowler and yorkers are generally harder for batsmen to hit and he bowls them often," said Sehwag on Flipkart`s Power Play with Champions.

"I think whenever Mohammed Shami bowls in the later overs of a match, it affects his yorkers and the lengths of his deliveries. Hence I feel that Bumrah will concede lesser runs in today`s game," he further said.

Shami has gone wicketless in his last two matches for Punjab Kings against SunRisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals respectively. He was hit to all corners of the park by Shikhar Dhawan in the match against DC and ended his spell with an economy of 13.25, having conceded a whopping 53 runs in four overs.