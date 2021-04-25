हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2021: MS Dhoni vs Virat Kohli, fans call CSK-RCB match the ‘real El Clasico’

IPL 2021: MS Dhoni vs Virat Kohli, fans call CSK-RCB match the ‘real El Clasico’
Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in Southern Derby in Mumbai. (Image: Illustration by RCB)

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 will be abuzz on Super Sunday in a top-of-the-table clash between leaders Royals Challengers Bangalore facing Chennai Super Kings in an afternoon clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. But more than clash between two side, it will be a face-off between two of Indian cricket’s biggest superstars – Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni.

As expected, social media is abuzz about the mega-clash. What makes the clash even more interesting is the fact that three-time champions CSK – for a change – will not start favourites against RCB – who are yet to lose a match this season.

Kohli and RCB would start favourites and hence it would be interesting to see the plans CSK come up with. While some fans are calling it the ‘Real El Classico’, most are excited about the clash.

Here is how fans are reacting on social media:

 

 

RCB are the only unbeaten team in IPL 2021 with Kohli’s side winning the last game over Rajasthan Royals with a 10-wicket margin. Kohli and young opener Devdutt Padikkal put on unbeaten 181 runs in the last match to hammer the Royals.

Dhoni’s CSK have also bounced back well after losing the first game to Delhi Capitals. CSK, who failed to make the IPL playoffs for the first time in their history last year, have won three successive matches including an 18-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders in the last game, when they survived blitz by Pat Cummins and Andre Russell.

It is unfortunate that fans will not be present at the venue due to the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country. The match would be played at the Wankhede Stadium and is expected to be a humdinger as both in-form teams clash.

