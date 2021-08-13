IPL 2021: MS Dhoni's CSK and Mumbai Indians land in UAE for the second leg - see pics

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Frday became the second Indian Premier League franchise after defending champions Mumbai Indians to land in Dubai, UAE to take part in the remaining leg of the lucrative T20 league.

CSK dropped multiple pictures of the unit, also featuring their skipper Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Deepak Chahar among others on their official Twitter handle.

Having retired from international cricket on August 15, 2020, Dhoni now only plays in the IPL and will be back in action when the UAE leg of the cash-rich league resumes on September 19.

Earlier in the day, defending champions Mumbai Indians also departed for UAE. Mumbai Indians will lock horns with CSK on September 19 to resume IPL 2021.

The final game of the league stage will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals on October 8.

Also, the BCCI has decided to do away with contact tracing devices for the UAE leg of IPL.

The Indian board has decided that Bubble Integrity Officers will do the necessary contact tracing if any player tests positive for COVID-19 in UAE. The board has come up with a 46-page health advisory that lays down all the pointers that everyone associated with the IPL needs to follow in order to ensure the smooth functioning of the league.

