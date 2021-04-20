IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians ace Rahul Chahar has a HOT ‘hairstylist’, see pic

Mumbai Indians leg-spinner Rahul Chahar has been on song right from game one in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Chahar is the leading wicket-taker for the defending champions with 7 wickets in three games at an average of 12.71 just a couple of wickets behind Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Harshal Patel in the Orange Cap race.

But more than his leggies, it’s Rahul Chahar’s unique hairstyle which is keeping social media abuzz. The Rajasthan leggie has now revealed the secret behind his funky hairdo – his girlfriend Ishani.

Using blue heart emoji he wrote: "Meet my Hairstylist". Rahul and Ishani got engaged in December 2019.

Rahul Chahar, cousin of Chennai Super Kings paceman Deepak Chahar, got engaged to long-time girlfriend Ishani back in 2019. Chahar, after a quiet start to this year’s IPL against RCB, bowled a match-winning spell against Kolkata Knight Riders, picking up 4/27 as Mumbai Indians came from behind to steal a remarkable 10-run victory in a low-scoring thriller.

In the next game against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), Rahul Chahar once again made most of the slow conditions in Chennai and took three wickets in his four-over spell to dry out the runs in the middle overs. Mumbai won the match by 13 runs to register their second consecutive win.

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene has heaped praise on Rahul Chahar for his stellar show in the middle overs in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

"When we started playing him (Chahar), I believe it was the 2019 season, and he had a breakthrough season. Even in the UAE, he bowled well; he had his ups and downs, he was consistent in his execution, but every year we see improvement in Rahul Chahar. Mind you he is still a young player. It feels as though he has been around for a long period, but he is also learning. Very happy the way he has come out, he is one of the leaders in our team, especially in the spin department," Mahela Jayawardene told the media.