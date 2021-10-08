हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mumbai Indians

IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians officially out of playoffs race; KKR qualify

Mumbai Indians have failed to make to the IPL playoffs for the first time since 2018, while the Kolkata Knight Riders make the last four for the first time since 2018.

IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians officially out of playoffs race; KKR qualify
File image (Source: Twitter)

Mumbai Indians were knocked out of IPL 2021 when Sunrisers Hyderabad crossed the 65-run mark while chasing the 236-run target on Friday (October 8) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders have qualified for the knock-out stage as they finished the league stage with a better run-rate than the defending champions.

Notably, Mumbai have failed to make it to the IPL playoffs for the first time since 2018, while the Knights make the last four for the first time since 2018.

Talking about the match, Ishan Kishan smashed the fastest fifty of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 while Suryakumar Yadav slammed 82 off 40 balls as Mumbai Indians scored their highest ever total -- 235/9 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday.

Mumbai Indians scored 235/9 runs in the allotted 20 overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad to make sure they were in the tournament. The side had scored 223/6 against Punjab Kings (KXIP) in May 2017.

However, the Rohit Sharma-led side had to bowl out SRH for 65 or less in order to improve their run-rate and overtake the fourth-placed KKR in the points table. But, to MI’s disappointment that didn’t happen as SRH crossed the 65-run mark in the sixth over for a loss of just one wicket.

Earlier, opting to bat first, Mumbai Indians got off to a flying start as openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan came all guns blazing on SRH bowling attack.

Ishan Kishan hammered four fours in the second over to make Mumbai Indians intentions clear in the ongoing match.

The opening partnership was broken when Rashid Khan removed Rohit in the sixth over but till then Mumbai Indians had scored 80 runs.

Umran Malik provided SRH with a major breakthrough as he dismissed Ishan Kishan in the 10th over. Also, Mumbai Indians equalled the record for the highest total after 10 overs in IPL history as they smashed 131-3.

Abhishek Sharma dimissed both Kieron Pollard and James Neesham in successive deliveries as SRH looked to stage a comeback. But Suryakumar Yadav launched an attack and smashed half-century in just 24 balls.

Suryakumar continued the fireworks and helped Mumbai Indians post 235 in the allotted 20 overs. The right-handed batsman scored 82 off 40 balls.

