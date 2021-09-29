IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians WAGs Natasa Stankovic, Ritika Sajdeh and Sasha de Kock sizzle during PBKS clash

Defending Indian Premier League (IPL) Mumbai Indians finally notched up a win on the board after a spate of losses since the T20 league resumed in the UAE. Rohit Sharma’s side rose to the 5th spot on the points table with 10 points from 11 games so far with their six-wicket win over Punjab Kings.

Off the field, the wives of MI cricketers also had a whale of a time at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Rohit’s wife Ritika Sajdeh, Quinto de Kock’s partner Sasha and Hardik Pandya’s better-half Natasa Stankovic were all seen having fun in the stands at the Abu Dhabi stadium.

Ritika, in fact, posted an Instagram story of Natasa dancing seductively ahead of the MI’s encounter against PBKS.

“@natasastankovic _ new prematch tradition! (just her),” Ritika captioned her story.

Check Ritika Sajdeh’s story here…

MI skipper’s wife also had a story of Sasha de Kock dancing in the VIP enclosure while watching the match.

With nothing much to do in quarantine earlier this month, Natasa had taken to her Instagram handle to share a video of Agastya. He is seen playing with a white balloon in the room, treating it as a ball, while the video is shot using the mirror effect.

She also shared some pictures of theirs from the room. In one of the pictures, Agastya is seen sitting on her back as the two pose for the camera.

Agastya was seen sitting on the floor in a couple of pictures, trying to remove his socks. At the same time, in another photo, Natasa poses in a black dress by the bed, on the floor.