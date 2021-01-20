IPL 2021 players retention LIVE streaming: When and where to watch

India's lucrative T20 league - the Indian Premier League (IPL) - is one of the most popular sporting events in the global arena. Many youngsters wait for an opportunity in the cash-rich league to showcase their talent and on many occasions, it has worked as a doorway for them to get into the national side.

Apart from the youngsters, IPL has also brought the biggest stars of the sport under the same umbrella, and eight franchises comprising both experienced and inexperienced cricketers fight for the silverware. The date for the upcoming IPL is yet to be announced, but on Wednesday (January 20) we will get to know the players who will be retained by their respective franchises.

When is the IPL 2021 players' retention final date?

The IPL 2021 players' retention final date is on January 20.

What time will IPL 2021 players' retention start?

The IPL 2021 players' retention will begin at 06:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2021 players' retention?

The IPL 2021 players' retention will broadcast on Star Sports 1.

How can I watch the live streaming of IPL 2021 players' retention?

The IPL 2021 players' retention will live stream on Hotstar. You can also catch the updates here at zeenews.india.com.