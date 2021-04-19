IPL 2021 Points Table: Virat Kohli’s RCB on top with hat-trick of wins, DC in second place

IPL 2021 Points Table Today Latest, DC vs PBKS 2021 Prediction: Glenn Maxwell was good but AB de Villiers was better as Royal Challengers Bangalore bested Kolkata Knight Riders by 38 runs in IPL match No. 10 in Chennai on Sunday (April 18). Batting first, De Villiers’s masterclass and Maxwell’s counter-attacking half-century propelled RCB to an imposing 204 for four.

In reply, KKR were stopped at 166 for eight. Courtesy of the victory over Kolkata, RCB regained the top spot in the IPL 2021 points table. On the other hand, in the second match on Sunday – Shikhar Dhawan struck a swashbuckling 92 as Delhi Capitals made short work of a 196-run target for a six-wicket win over Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium.

Dhawan looked in sublime form during his 49-ball knock that was studded with 13 fours and two sixes. Dhawan was ably supported by Prithvi Shaw – 32 runs off 15 balls – first up and then skipper Rishabh Pant (15) and Marcus Stoinis (27 not out) – as DC chased down 196 in 18.2 overs.

In the first game on Sunday, RCB smashed 56 runs in the last three overs, including 21 in the final six deliveries, thanks to de Villiers 34-ball 76 not out. Maxwell blazed away to 78 off 49 deliveries, hitting nine boundaries and three maximums before the genius from South Africa strode in and struck the same number of fours and sixes as his teammate from Australia. Maxwell has taken his new team to ‘like duck to water’ and de Villiers’ ‘love’ for the franchise too has helped in putting Royal Challengers Bangalore on the right track this season, captain Virat Kohli said after the win over KKR.

IPL 2021 Points Table Latest After DC vs PBKS Match 11

Shikhar Dhawan is new Orange Cap holder

Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan has climbed to the numero uno spot in IPL 2021 Orange Cap list – most runs in the tournament. Dhawan’s outstanding 92-run knock was laced with 13 boundaries and two sixes. He scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 187.76.

With this innings, Dhawan has scored 186 runs in three matches at an average of 62. Dhawan is followed by RCB’s new recruit Glenn Maxwell, who played a blinder of a knock on Sunday against Kolkata Knight Riders. Maxwell scored 78 runs off 49 balls which included nine boundaries and three maximums. He has so far scored 176 runs in three games at a staggering average of close to 59.

Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul – 157 runs in 3 matches and KKR opener Nitish Rana – 155 runs in 3 games – are at the third and fourth position respectively. RCB’s all-time legend AB de Villiers is at the fifth spot with 125 runs in three matches. He bagged the ‘Player of the Match’ award for his 76-run knock versus KKR on Sunday.

Harshal Patel leads Purple Cap race

Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Harshal Patel – 9 wickets in three matches – continues to don the coveted IPL 2021 Purple Cap – most wickets in the tournament. Harshal Patel once again made the difference during the death overs for RCB as he accounted for wickets of KKR captain Eoin Morgan and explosive all-rounder Andre Russell. Patel finished his quota with impressive figures of 2/17.

Rahul Chahar, who starred with the ball for Delhi Capitals in match 9, is at the second position with seven scalps in 3 matches. Chahar is followed by DC pacer Avesh Khan who has six wickets in three matches. MI pace ace Trent Boult has six wickets under his belt and is the fourth spot. KKR all-rounder Andre Russell – 6 wickets in 3 matches – remains at the fifth position in IPL 2021 Purple Cap list.

