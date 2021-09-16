IPL 2021: 'Pumped up' Yuzvendra Chahal WARNS batsmen, says 'old Yuzi is back'

Out of favour spinner Yuzvendra Chahal believes that he has regained his old form and is happy with the way he's been bowling at the nets. The 31-year-old cricketer, who has not been included in India's T20 squad, in an interview said getting back to form feels great and he is all prepared for the second phase of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

Speaking about Royal Challengers Bangalore chances of finally winning the silverware, Chahal feels they are in a secure position on the points table and hopes the team finishes at the top.

"Obviously, the feeling was good. The heat was okay, I am happy with the way I bowled. I am pumped up, we are in a good position in the points table and we have a very good chance to stay at the top of the table," said Chahal in a video posted on RCB's official Youtube channel.

"When you bowl well in the nets, you always feel good. I can say that the old Yuzi is back," he added.

RCB are currently placed third on the points table with five wins from seven matches. They will resume their campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders on September 10.