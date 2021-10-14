IPL 2021 Qualifier 2: Prithvi Shaw cries and Rishabh Pant gets emotional after DC loss, Watch viral video

Delhi Capitals dominated most of their league group matches in IPL 2021 but faltered when it matter – losing a closely fought Qualifier 2 to Kolkata Knight Riders in the final over. DC players Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant couldn’t keep their emotions in check after their campaign came to an end on Wednesday (October 13).

It took a six from KKR’s Rahul Tripathi to seal a three-wicket win after Ravichandran Ashwin had raised hopes of a win with wickets of Shakib al Hasan and Sunil Narine off successive deliveries in the final over. Young players of the Capitals looked heartbroken and in tears after the loss. Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant were seen getting emotional after the loss.

The video of the moment is going viral. Check it here…

“I don’t have words to express at the moment, can’t tell anything. We just kept believing, tried to stay in the game as long as possible. The bowlers nearly pulled it back, but it’s unfortunate that it didn’t go our way. They bowled very well in the middle-overs, we got stuck and couldn’t rotate strike. Delhi Capitals are known to be positive and hopefully we’ll come back better next season. We played really good cricket, yes, there will be ups and downs, but we’ll stay positive, be there for each other, care for each other, and hopefully, we’ll come back better next season,” an extremely emotional Pant said at the post-match presentation.

Asked where Delhi went wrong, Pant pointed towards DC’s innings, where they were able to make 135/5 in 20 overs. “They (Kolkata) bowled really well through the middle overs. We were stuck, and unable to rotate the strike,” Pant said.

The 24-year-old Pant was hopeful of Delhi coming back stronger in the next season as their quest for their maiden IPL title came to a sad end. “Delhi Capitals are known to be positive and hopefully we’ll come back better next season. We played really good cricket, yes, there will be ups and downs, but we’ll stay positive, be there for each other, care for each other and hopefully we`ll come back better next season,” he added.

KKR will now play MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2021 final on Friday (October 15) and that promises to be nothing short of a humdinger in Dubai. Both sides are well-matched and are worthy finalists for sure.

(with IANS inputs)