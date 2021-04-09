IPL 2021: Rahul Dravid shows unique side, calls himself 'Indiranagar ka gunda' - WATCH

As we head into the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), former India skipper Rahul Dravid left his fans amused with his acting skills, which even saw current India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli react.

In a new advertisement for CRED, which deals in credit cards payments, the former cricketer, who is renowned for his cool and calm composure, go insane after getting stuck in a traffic jam, which eventually also shows him breaking other cars looking mirrors.

Dravid's acting which was well recieved by the fans also saw Kohli react to the video and the RCB skipper took to Twitter to share the video and wrote: “Never seen this side of Rahul bhai”.

Never seen this side of Rahul bhai pic.twitter.com/4W93p0Gk7m — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 9, 2021

IPL 2021 gets underway in a couple of hours with Kohli-led RCB taking on the defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the season opener at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

While RCB will look to end their title drought in this season, their opponents, MI will look to become the first franchise to complete a hat-trick of IPL triumphs.