IPL 2021: Ravichandran Ashwin becomes first Indian to take break from league as family battles COVID-19

In what should be termed as a massive step for any Indian cricketer, Delhi Capitals off-spinner

Ravichandran Ashwin has announced that he would be taking an indefinite break from the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season as he wants to extend support to his family, who are currently grappling with COVID-19. While other cricketers like Liam Livingstone have cited ‘bio-bubble fatigue’ as reason to pull out, Ashwin has made it clear that his priority is family as the whole of India grapples with crippling second wave of COVID-19. As of Sunday (April 25), the daily COVID-19 cases in India went past 3.49 lakh – a new record since the coronavirus pandemic started last year.

Ashwin played the match against SunRisers Hyderabad in the IPL on Sunday and after the game, he took to Twitter to announce that he would be taking a break from the ongoing IPL. “I would be taking a break from this year`s IPL from tomorrow. My family and extended family are putting up a fight against #COVID19 and I want to support them during these tough times. I expect to return to play if things go in the right direction. Thank you @DelhiCapitals,” tweeted Ashwin.

To this tweet, the official handle of Delhi Capitals said: “Extending our full support to you in these difficult times, @ashwinravi99. Sending you and your family all the strength and prayers from all of us at Delhi Capitals.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has gripped India and the country has been reporting more than 3,00,000 new cases every day. This is the most number of cases being reported since the pandemic broke out in 2020.

Kane Williamson played an unbeaten knock of 66 but he did not find a supporting batsmen at the other end, but a 14-run cameo from Jagadeesha Suchith took the match into a Super Over here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

In the end, Delhi Capitals managed to chase eight runs in the Super Over to win the match. Earlier, Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant played knocks of 53 and 37 respectively as Delhi Capitals posted a score of 159/4 in the allotted twenty overs. Shikhar Dhawan and Steve Smith also chipped in with knocks of 28 and 34 while for SRH, Siddarth Kaul returned with two wickets.

Delhi Capitals is now at second place in the points table with 8 points from 5 matches. The side will next take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Tuesday (April 27) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

(with ANI inputs)