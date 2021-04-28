हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2021: RCB rope in Scott Kuggeleijn as replacement for Kane Richardson

Scott Kuggeleijn, who has been a part of the IPL bio-bubble as a reserve player for Mumbai Indians, will switch to RCB after two players - Adam Zampa and Richardson - decided to leave the team.

Scott Kuggeleijn has featured for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2019. (IPL/File Photo)

A day after Kane Richardson opted out of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League, the Royal Challengers Bangalore roped in New Zealand pacer Scott Kuggeleijn as a replacement for the Australian cricketer.

Kuggeleijn, who has been a part of the IPL bio-bubble as a reserve player for Mumbai Indians, will switch to RCB after two players - Adam Zampa and Richardson - decided to leave the team.  

The franchise released an official statement in this regard, which read: "We are happy to announce the arrival of Scott Kuggeleijn, New Zealand fast bowling all-rounder, as a replacement for Kane Richardson. Scott was part of the Mumbai Indians Squad as a netbowler in Delhi and RCB arranged for a bubble to bubble transfer on April 27."

"He has now joined the RCB bio-bubble in Ahmedabad after testing negative on his arrival, adhering to IPL protocols," it added.

Kuggeleijn has featured for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2019 after the pacer was signed as a replacement for Lungi Ngidi and played a couple of games. 

The 29-year-old has so far featured in 16 T20Is for New Zealand and his last appearance for Black Caps in December 2020.

RCB will next lock horns with Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad on April 30.

