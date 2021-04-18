IPL 2021 RCB vs KKR, Match 10 full schedule and match timings: When and where to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders live streaming online

IPL 2021 RCB vs KKR, match 10 full schedule and match timings: Match no 10 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday (April 18).

The misfiring Kolkata Knight Riders will look to bring their campaign back on track when they take on table-toppers Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai on Sunday. In the battle between the world's two best white-ball captains, Eoin Morgan and Virat Kohli, the Bengaluru franchise will hold a slight edge over Kolkata after its two wins from as many outings.

Known for his tactical nous and man-management skills, the World Cup-winning English skipper will be keen to bring KKR back on track after a familiar middle-order collapse cost them the game against Mumbai Indians.

Boasting a famed batting line-up in Kohli, AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell and the talented youngster Devdutt Padikkal, RCB are yet to perform to their full potential. But it did not matter much as RCB have won both their matches with new signing Maxwell holding fort in the middle and the likes of Shahbaz Ahmed and Harshal Patel making the difference in bowling.

When will the IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders be played?

The IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders will be played on Sunday (April 18).

Where will the IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders be played?

The IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

What time will the IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders start?

The IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders will start at 03:30 pm IST and the toss will take place at 03:00 pm.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders?

The IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders will broadcast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD.

How do I watch the live streaming of the IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders?

The live streaming of the IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders is available on Disney+ Hotstar and on Jio TV app. You can also catch live scores and updates at zeenews.india.com.

RCB vs KKR Probable Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Washington Sundar, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (C), Shubman Gill, Dinesh Kartik, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan, Pat Cummins, Prashidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Harbhajan Singh