IPL 2021: RCB youngster posts pic with skipper Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma, says THIS about couple

Kerala wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammed Azharuddeen is yet to make his debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) but that doesn’t mean that he isn’t made to feel at home at the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Led by Team Indian captain Virat Kohli, RCB are currently the only unbeaten team in IPL 2021 with four wins on the trot – the latest being a massive 10-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday (April 22).

Azharuddeen, who was bought by RCB during IPL mini-auction in February for Rs 20 lakh, posted a pic with India’s power couple – Virat Kohli and his Bollywood star wife Anushka Sharma. “So happy to be amongst such humble, down to earth people,” Azharuddeen captioned the picture tagging the RCB skipper and his wife.

So happy to be amongst such humble, down to earth people @AnushkaSharma @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/MmDPKbiaLw — Mohammed Azharuddeen (@Azhar_Junior_14) April 22, 2021

Meanwhile, Virat, Anushka and their daughter Vamika recently returned to Mumbai from Chennai, where the RCB played the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). They were clicked at the airport where Anushka was seen carrying their daughter in a baby sling.

Azharuddeen made headlines earlier in the year owing to his stunning performance in the 2021 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. In the tournament, the 27-year-old scored a stunning 214 runs from just five games at an average of 53.50 and strike rate of 194.54. His best performance came against Mumbai during the tournament as he scored an unbeaten 54-ball 137 against Mumbai, taking his team to an eight-wicket victory.

Just two minutes after the IPL auction on February 18, Azharuddeen received a text from skipper Virat Kohli and fellow RCB member welcoming him into the squad reading-- "Welcome to RCB, all the best. Virat here."

According to Azharuddeen, the text was too good to be true, hence he refused to believe it was from Kohli, rushing to Sanju Samson to confirm if it was really his number.