IPL 2021: Rishabh Pant smashes one-handed six, CSK need 173 to win

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant displayed his muscle power in the Indian Premier League clash against Chennai Super Kings. The Capitals skipper smashed a one-handed six, sending the ball 86-metere over the mid-wicket region.

Pant's powerful drive came while he was trying to reach a low full toss by Shardul Thakur in the second delivery of the 16th over. Here is the video:

Riding on some ferocious hitting by Pant and Shimron Hetmyer, Delhi Capitals posted a challenging 172/5 in their 20 overs. Pant played an unbeaten knock of 51 from 35 deliveries, while Hetmyer scored 37 off 24 balls, as the pair added 83 runs for the fifth wicket.

During the course of his innings, Pant also lost control of his bat while attempting a wild swing against Dwayne Bravo in the 19th over, which almost cost him his wicket. The incident took place as Pant went for a slog sweep but failed to reach the delivery, which was pitched full and wide of the off stumps. The ball took an edge and traveled towards Deepak Chahar, who failed to hold onto a tough chance.

CSK who invited Delhi to bat first was welcomed by some intense hitting by Prithvi Shaw. The opener gave his side the start they would have hoped for and added 60 runs off 34 balls, which included 7 4s and 3 6s.