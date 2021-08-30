IPL 2021: Rishabh Pant to continue as Delhi Capitals captain despite Shreyas Iyer's return - Reports

After missing out the first phase of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Shreyas Iyer is all set to make a comeback to competitive cricket. The star right-handed batsman was forced to sit out for several months due to a shoulder injury, which he sustained during the India-England series played earlier this year.

In the absence of their regular skipper Iyer, the Delhi Capitals (DC) franchise appointed dashing wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant as the new captain. However, in intresting developments we now learn that Pant will continue to remain at the helm despite Iyer rejoining the unit.

The development was confirmed in a report by Sportskeeda, who quoted a source close to the development as saying: “While it is great news that Shreyas Iyer is fit again and ready to get back to action, it is understood that the DC management want to give him more time to recover. As a result, Pant will continue as captain, but only for the second half of IPL 2021.”

Delhi Capitals after ending as runners-up in the previous edition, currently stand at the top of the points table, with six wins from eight matches.

The DC players except for those engaged in international duties have already reached the UAE last week and have begun training after completing their quarantine.