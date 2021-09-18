IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma chases BIG record in MI vs CSK clash

Mumbai India skipper Rohit Sharma, who is likely to take charge as Team India captain in T20Is, will have his eyes set on a big record, which if he completes will make him the first Indian batsman to achieve the milestone.

Rohit, who has so far hit a total of 397 sixes in T20s, will look to become the first Indian cricketer to smash 400 maximums in the shortest format of the game, when his side lock horns with MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings on Sunday.

If we look into the overall tally of the most number of sixes hit by a batsman, Rohit stands eighth on the list, which is headed by Chris Gayle. The 'Universal Boss' is followed by Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Brendon McCullum, Shane Watson, AB de Villiers and Aaron Finch.

So far only four Indian batsmen have breached the 300-sixes tally in T20s and Rohit stands way ahead from Suresh Raina, who is second in the list with 324 sixes. Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli is third with 315 sixes, while Dhoni is fourth after hitting 303 maximums.

Out of the 397 sixes, Rohit has smashed 224 in the lucrative T20 league. 173 sixes have come while representing Mumbai and the remaining 51 came during the opener's first three years in IPL, when he used to play for defunct Deccan Chargers.

Apart from his stint in IPL, Rohit has also played for India, India A, Indians and Mumbai (in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy).