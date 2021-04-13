IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma or Kieron Pollard, Mumbai Indians fan Abhishek Bachchan picks his favourite player

Abhishek Bachchan, son of popular Bollywood actor Amitabh, is all set to take part in Star Sports' show Cricket Live ahead of the Indian Premier League clash between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday evening.

An official release was shared in this regard, which mentioned that the Junior Bachchan will be part of the show to promote his recently relased movie 'The Big Bull'.

IPL 2021: RCB paceman Harshal Patel reveals WHY he felt ‘insulted’ till 2018

Ahead of the clash, the Bollywood actor shared tales, which he and his family members experienced while watching high-octane IPL clashes and also went on to reveal his favourite player from the Mumbai Indians squad, which also is his favourite IPL franchise.

Speaking exclusively to Star Sports, the actor said, “Bhajji (Harbhajan Singh) is a friend of mine and when he was playing with us, he was absolutely immense. Polly (Pollard), of course, has been a pillar of strength and the backbone of the team for so long. He’s my favourite! I think it will be wrong for any MI fan to choose anybody other than our captain fantastic, Rohit Sharma."

Defending champions Mumbai Indians, who have went on to lift the IPL trophy on five previous occasions, will look to complete a hattrick of triumphs, after securing both IPL 2019 and 2020 respectively.

The team kicked-off their campaign against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday, which they lost by two wickets.