IPL

IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders RCB vs KKR match rescheduled

The IPL match was scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM on Monday (May 3, 2021).

IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders RCB vs KKR match rescheduled
File Photo (Credits: IPL)

New Delhi: The match between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) on Monday (May 3, 2021) has now been rescheduled, reported espncricinfo. 

The 30th match of IPL 2021 was scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM but has been delayed now.

(This is a developing story)

Tags:
IPLIPL 2021
